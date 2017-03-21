Rabindran joins Health Partnerships Board

Supplied Content

Auckland, March 21, 2017

Commercial Barrister Rabin Rabindran has been appointed as Director on the Board of the New Zealand Health Partnerships Limited, a multi-parent Crown entity responsible for collectively maximising shared service opportunity in the public health and disability sector.

Owned by all District Health Boards in the country, Health Partnerships Limited provides a number of services, including shared support and administration and procurement.

It operates as a cooperative with a shared intention of building and continuing long-term enduring relationships based on mutual trust to provide optimal outcomes for the sector as a whole and for better health outcomes for all New Zealanders.

Mr Rabindran brings to the Board comprehensive governance experience.

He was recently appointed Deputy Chair of the Counties Manukau District Health Board.

He is a Director of Auckland Transport and was previously Chairman of the Auckland Regional Transport Authority, Director of Solid Energy New Zealand and Chairman of Bank of India New Zealand Limited.

His past governance roles include directorships on water and property companies and an Australian public company which has extensive interests in the Pacific region.

*

Photo Caption:

Rabin Rabindran

Share this: Facebook

