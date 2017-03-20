Race Relations Day marked

Venkat Raman

Auckland, March 21, 2017

Race Relations Commissioner Dame Susan Devoy is currently addressing a press conference in Auckland City ahead of the the ‘Race Relations Day’ being celebrated throughout the world today.

The Human Rights Commission has been organising a series of events that began in Tauranga on March 4, 2017 in Tauranga, culminating at an event in Wellington on April 23, 2017.

She said that as a multiracial and multinational country, New Zealanders are welcoming. There could be occasions when some cultures feel that they are discriminated against.

"We want people to record attacks, to support people who are being attacked and to ensure attacks are reported," she said.

"When we see yet another racist attack on the news we need to ask ourselves: Is this us? Is this the kind of country we want to be? If the answer is No, then we need to do something. What we do today is our insurance policy for the future of our nation." She added.

