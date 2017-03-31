Rama Navami celebrations in Auckland

Sources Content

Auckland, April 1, 2017

Rama Navami celebrations will be held throughout the world on April 5, 2017, marking the Birthday of Lord Rama, an Avatar of Lord Vishnu.

Rama Navami does not fall on a fixed day every year. It is traditionally marked on the Ninth Day of Chaitra (the First Month in the Hindu calendar) but varies year-to-year.

Next year, Rama Navami will be marked on March 25 (2018).

Editor’s Note: Most Indians spell Rama Navami, Lord Ramachandra and Lord Krishna as given. There are however variations which are reflected in the following article.

Festivities at Temples

A number of Temples in Auckland will celebrate Rama Navami over several days, with nightly Poojas, Aartis and special discourses.

Among them are the Ganesha Temple in Papakura, Shiv Mandir in Manurewa, the Satya Sai Temple in Onehunga, Rama Krishna Mandir at Eden Terrace, Bharatiya Mandir in Balmoral, Sri Ram Mandir in Henderson, Swaminarayan Hindu Temple in Papatoetoe and the ISKCON Temple in Kumeu near Auckland on

The following information was taken from the website of the Hare Krishna Temple of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISCON):

‘He [Lord Caitanya] asks everyone to follow Him and to become a guru to deliver the fallen souls of Kali-Yuga. Instruct everyone to follow the orders of Lord Sri Krsna as they are given in Bhagavad Gita and Srimad-Bhagavatam. In this way, become a spiritual master and try to liberate everyone in this land.” (CC Madhya 7.128) The coherent purpose of Lord Ramacandra, Lord Krsna and Lord Caitanya Mahaprabhu is to teach human society how to be happy by following the instructions of the Supreme Lord.’

The Krishna Movement

This is the sum and substance of our Krsna consciousness movement. We are simply requesting the human society to follow in the footsteps of the teacher of Bhagavad Gita and follow the instructions of Bhagavad Gita as it is, and your life will be successful.

That is the summary of the Krsna Consciousness Movement.

The organiser of the Movement is teaching everyone how to follow Lord Ramacandra, how to follow Lord Krsna, and how to follow Sri Caitanya Mahaprabhu.

In this material world, we need a leader for a monarchy or good government.

Lord Sri Ramacandra, by His practical example, showed how to live for the benefit of all

us to follow the instructions of God’s incarnations, especially Krsna’s instructions of Bhagavad-Gita As It Is.

