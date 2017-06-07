Raman Ranchhod funeral on Friday

Venkat Raman

Auckland, June 6, 2017

The family of Raman Ranchhod has announced that his Funeral will be held at 330 pm on Friday, June 9, 2017 at the Purewa Cemetery and Crematorium located at 100-102 St Johns Road, Meadow Bank, Auckland.

As reported yesterday, Mr Ranchhod breathed his last at 8 am on Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at his residence in Grafton, Auckland. Members of his family were present by his side when the end came. He was 78 years old and left behind his wife Lalita, son Mahesh Ranchhod, daughter Remela, daughter-in-law Tejal, son-in-law Chetan Patel and grandchildren.

Mr Ranchhod was one of the most popular businessmen and philanthropists of the Indian community in New Zealand. It is a personal loss to me as it would be for the members of his family and thousands of people all over the world.

Mr Ranchhod briefly unwell but remained cheerful and calm.

Fine human being

Mr Raman Ranchhod was one of the finest human beings that the world ever had – gentle, understanding, compassionate, ready-to-help anyone at any time and most important of all, a bearer of goodwill and love towards all.

He was a resident of New Zealand for about 65 years.

With a combination of integrity, honesty and transparency that have been the hallmarks of his life as a businessman, he has been a source of endearment to thousands of people through social and community work.

Photo Caption:

Raman Ranchhod at the launch of ‘Electionlink’ of Indian Newslink by Prime Minister Bill English at Raviz Restaurant, Botany Junction, Auckland on February 27, 2017.

