Real Estate sector has no room for the unlicensed

Supplied Content

Kevin Lampen-Smith

Auckland, Thursday, February 23, 2017

The recent prosecution of an Auckland man for unlicensed trading sends a clear message to those operating on the fringes of real estate activity.

People working in this space must understand that they need to be licensed in order to carry out real estate work.

The Real Estate Agents Authority (REAA) exists to regulate the activities of licensed agents, but it also protects the public from unlicensed people involved in real estate. Buying and selling property is a complex process and this decision shows that people who break the rules will face serious consequences.

Stuart Jackson was found guilty of unlicensed trading in the Auckland District Court last week and fined $2500 plus costs after he falsely signed a sale and purchase agreement as a licensed agent. People convicted of carrying out real estate agency work without a licence are liable to a fine of up to $40,000.

The REAA’s online public register makes it easy for New Zealanders to make sure they are dealing with a licensed real estate agent.

The register also shows if a licensed agent has had any complaints upheld against them.

If you work with an unlicensed person to buy or sell a property and something goes wrong, you cannot seek the same redress or remedies through the REAA’s disciplinary process.

Kevin Lampen-Smith is Chief Executive, Real Estate Agents Authority of New Zealand.

*

Share this: Facebook

