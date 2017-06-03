Relationship education better than sex lessons

Leighton Baker

Auckland, June 3, 2017

Despite the disastrous outcomes of the Government funded Family Planning’s Sex Education programmes in schools, the government keeps pouring money into this black hole.

The New Zealand Family Violence Clearinghouse study reports that “Adolescents between the ages of 15 and 19 have the highest rates of intimate partner violence,” compared to any other group in New Zealand.

This age group accounts for 21% of women’s refuge clients.

What are our children being taught at school?

Sex, and to be broad minded in their understanding of what that means.

Anything goes and it is all about ME.

Abusive relationship

Now we read that “up to 60% of high school students have been in an emotionally or physically abusive relationship.”

Is it any wonder? A just released UK Study shows that less sex education has the best outcomes for students.

“Adolescence is a key time where we learn about how to have intimate relationships,” Dr Beres said in the study.

We want sex education out of schools and relationship education should be taught.

We believe that most parents do too. Intimate relationships are possible without sex.

Sex in itself is not intimacy as can be seen by the figures in this report. Without intimate relationship, it is always abusive.

It is time funding for Family Planning stopped completely and we engage NGOs who focus on healthy relationships to bring wholesome education to our children.

Quality of life is directly proportional to the quality of relationships.

And that is not just about ME.

Leighton Baker is Leader of the Conservative Party of New Zealand.

