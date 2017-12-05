Road Assistance partnership for round-the-clock service

Auckland, December 6, 2017

Youi has announced partnership with New Zealand Roadside Assistance (NZRA) Limited to deliver the national 24/7 Youi Roadside Assistance service.

NZRA provides roadside assistance services to many leading New Zealand insurers, brokers, retail and general fleet companies and the Youi partnership will see NZRA deliver dedicated assistance services to Youi NZ customers.

Youi Chief Executive Frank Costigan said that partnership with New Zealand’s leading roadside assistance provider was in line with his company’s planned market growth,

“It ensures that our expanded car insurance customer base is appropriately supported with effective national roadside and accident management assistance. The partnership brings together Youi New Zealand customer service focus and insurance expertise with the strength of a leading New Zealand Roadside Assistance provider that has more than 10 years of experience in the delivery of national roadside assistance services,” he said.

Strategic relationship

NZ Roadside Assistance Ltd CEO Paul Gostick said “the NZRA team are delighted to partner with Youi NZ to deliver dedicated roadside assistance services to its customers.”

“Our roadside services are delivered by a team of automotive experts that will provide industry-leading national assistance to Youi customers.”

NZRA and Youi Insurance will work in partnership to provide additional roadside assistance services to Youi customers including away from home emergency accommodation benefits, extra towing, key retrieval and breakdown services, he added.

Improved outcomes

Mr Costigan said that the partnership will deliver improved outcomes by ensuring that Youi New Zealand customers are provided with a highly-efficient roadside assistance service supported by leading digital solutions.

“After a comprehensive market review, we found that NZRA provided the best range of benefits and services for our customers and we are pleased to confirm them as our 24/7 Roadside Assistance partner,” Mr Costigan said.

About Youi Group

Youi New Zealand Pty Limited is a registered general insurance company which underwrites its own policies. Its products currently include Vehicle (Car, Motorcycle and Caravan & Trailer), Home (Buildings and Contents) and Watercraft.

Regulated by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) and the Financial Markets Authority (FMA), Youi is a member of the Insurance Council of New Zealand (ICNZ) and complies with the Fair Insurance Code.

Youi is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Youi Holdings Pty Ltd, which in turn is a subsidiary of the South Africa based ‘OUTsurance International Holdings Pty Limited, which is part of the Rand Merchant Insurance Holdings Group (RMIH), a large international insurance services provider.

