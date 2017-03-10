Rugby World Cup Education Resource launched

Supplied Content

Auckland, March 10, 2017

New Zealand Sport and Recreation Minister Dr Jonathan Coleman today launched the Rugby League World Cup 2017 (RLWC2017) Education Resource as part of the tournament’s legacy programme.

The RLWC2017 Education Resource, developed in conjunction with the New Zealand Rugby League (NZRL), is a range of learning and teaching resources for primary and intermediate students based on both the men’s and women’s Rugby League World Cups to be contested later this year.

The Resource includes engaging classroom ideas that can be used across all sections of the curriculum – Mathematics, English, Social Sciences, Art, Health and Physical Education.

With the assistance of former Kiwis representative Jerome Roptai and Kiwi Ferns player Krystal Rota, Dr Coleman took part in activities from the RLWC2017 Education Resource with students from Birkdale North School in Auckland.

Legacy Programme

RLWC2017 General Manager New Zealand Operations Andrea Nelson said, “Rugby League World Cup 2017 has developed a legacy programme in partnership with New Zealand Rugby League and Sport New Zealand, which aims to create long-term benefits as a result of co-hosting the sport’s pinnacle international event. The programme is focused on youth engagement, building capability in the Rugby League community, improving Rugby League facilities and growing the diversity of participants of the game.

“This year’s tournament will be the biggest Rugby League event to ever take place in New Zealand and it’s our aim for the World Cup to create a legacy for the sport, both on and off the ground. We are extremely proud of the Rugby League World Cup 2017 Education Resource and through the popularity of the tournament, we hope to have a positive impact upon thousands of students across New Zealand.”

Expression of Interest

Ahead of today’s launch, over 100 schools had pre-registered their interest in accessing the RLWC2017 Education Resource, with the goal of engaging 750 schools across the country before the end of year.

NZRL Chief Executive Officer Alex Hayton said, “New Zealand Rugby League is delighted to launch this Education Resource in primary and intermediate schools across New Zealand, as part of the Rugby League World Cup 2017 legacy programme. The Rugby League World Cup 2017 will have a high profile that young New Zealanders readily identify with, and provides a wonderful opportunity for them to demonstrate their passionate support of both our men’s and women’s teams.

Fun to learn

“The Rugby League World Cup 2017 and NZRL Education Resource fits inside the New Zealand curriculum and Te Marautanga o Aotearoa, and will teach young students across the country three key values – leadership, resilience and wellbeing.

This will be done in a fun, engaging manner using Rugby League and the World Cup as inspiration for both in-class study and on-field activities. Through the enjoyment and knowledge gained from their learning, we hope to encourage greater Rugby League participation in schools and clubs, as well as helping to develop better Kiwis.”

For further information, please visit www.nzrl.co.nz or email rlwc2017@nzrl.co.nz

