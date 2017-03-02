Safety on priority: Auckland District Police boss

Venkat Raman

Auckland, March 3, 2017

While New Zealand is the safest country in the world, the challenge is to make everyone feel safe and prevent crime from happening, Superintendent Karyn Malthus District Commander of the Auckland City District Police has said.

Addressing her first ethnic media conference at the City District Police Headquarters in Auckland City earlier this morning, she said that while her District faces many challenges, the efforts are directed towards promoting safety and security.

“We work with several agencies to disseminate information and listen to people. Engaging with our ethnic communities, we promote safety measures,” she said.

She would also be mentioned in brief the plans of the Police for additional financial, human and other resources.

Later, she guided the media through the District Command Digital Centre where officers watch live moments and events occurring throughout streets of the District.

Among those present were Area Commanders Inspector Jacqui Whittaker (West) and Inspector Jim Wilson (East), Auckland District Police Ethnic Advisor Constable Robert Stanton Asian Ethnic Advisor Jessica Phuang.

The Group Picture shows members of the Asian media in Auckland with Superintendent Malthus, Area Commanders Whittaker and Wilson, Constable Stanton and Ms Phuang.

The other pictures show the District Commander Centre where officers can watch various movements and moments.

*

Photo Caption:

District Commander Superintendent Karyn Malthus Superintendent Malthus and others with the Asian Media The District Command Centre

