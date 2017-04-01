Sartorial resplendency meets ancient Chinese culture

Shen Yun will perform at Aotea Centre from April 7 to 9

Auckland, April 1, 2017

Looking for a dress with long, flowing silk sleeves?

A pristinely white Tibetan scarf?

The exotic attire of ancient China is not found at the local department store.

But hope is not lost. Stepping into Aotea Centre for a show of Shen Yun Performing Arts, you will be transported across time for a glimpse of some of the most awe-inspiring fashion the world has ever known.

Manchurian Princesses

Upon a clang of the gong, celestial maids clad in brilliant colors descend from above, twirling through a starry firmament.

Atop a snowy summit, young Tibetans in fleece-trimmed chubainvite you to step into the rhythm. Emerging from the clouds, ‘Flower Fairies’ meld together in a swirl of pink and white. And inside the Forbidden City, Manchurian princesses treading dainty ‘flower pot shoes’ gracefully slide across the stage.

Shen Yun Performing Arts was founded in 2006 by a group of overseas Chinese artists dreaming of a renaissance for mankind’s most ancient heritage.

Their wish quickly became an international phenomenon, with Shen Yun emerging as the world’s premier classical Chinese dance and music company. Each year the company performs in about 100 cities around the globe.

Colourful Costumes

Touched by the show’s message of truth and hope, people the world over watch with tears in their eyes. Countless are astounded by the agility of Shen Yun performers. And what has caught the eye of style gurus are the 400-plus costumes that dancers are cloaked in as they soar through the air.

“I saw here the best example of how fabric, clothing, and sleeves can enhance the movement and tell the story,” Norma Kamali, a popular designer, said.

The Wardrobe

Each year Shen Yun debuts a new lineup of pieces ranging from classical Chinese dance, to ethnic and folk dance, to theatrical depictions of episodes from Chinese history and classic literature.

Hundreds of hand-tailored costumes are the product of detailed, behind-the-scenes work by Shen Yun costume artists as they strive to achieve an authentic presentation and consummate stage effect.

The costumes are inspired by three elements of Chinese tradition: the heavens, the different dynasties, and ethnic minority cultures.

Preserved Culture

Throughout the centuries, myths, legends, and ancient Chinese artwork have preserved images of immortals. Shen Yun dances feature these aspects of China’s semi-divine culture, depicting Buddha, Taos, and deities in their heavenly regalia.

“What I loved about the show was the authenticity of it,” fashion designer Donna Karan, creator of DKNY said.

“It was like taking a journey to China, here in New York.”

Why: Shen Yun Music and Dance Extravaganza Who: Shen Yun Performing Arts Where: ASB Theatre, Aotea Centre, Auckland When: Friday, April 7, 2017: 730 pm Saturday, April 8, 2017: 230 pm & 730 pm Sunday, April 9, 2017: 230 pm Tickets: Ticketmaster on 0800-111-999 Email: order@syproject.nz

