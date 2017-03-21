Science Prize winners announced

Supplied Content

Wellington, March 21, 2017

Science and Innovation Minister Paul Goldsmith announced today the winners of New Zealand’s most valuable and prestigious annual science awards, the ‘Prime Minister’s Science’ Prizes.

The following is the statement issued by him:

The Prime Minister’s Science Prizes celebrate scientific achievement, highlight the impact science has on New Zealanders’ lives, and aim to attract more young people into science careers.

The awards were introduced to raise the profile and prestige of science careers and previous winners have become excellent ambassadors for science here in New Zealand and overseas.

Encouraging engagement

A prominent part of the Government’s science strategy is encouraging more engagement with science and technology among our young people and the wider community.

The awards are a key part of the Curious Minds work programme – a national strategic plan for science in society launched in 2014 to help all New Zealanders engage with science and technology.

The award recipients are role models, educators and communicators, who all play a part in inspiring others to become involved with science, I want to congratulate all of them on their awards, and for their commitment to promoting science.

The Winners

The prizes were presented by Prime Minister Bill English at a ceremony at Parliament today as follows:

The Prime Minister’s Science Prize ($500,000) – The Dunedin Multidisciplinary Health and Development Research Unit, led by Professor Richie Poulton (University of Otago).

The Prime Minister’s MacDiarmid Emerging Scientist Prize ($200,000) – Professor Brendon Bradley for his work in Civil and Natural Resources Engineering (University of Canterbury).

The Prime Minister’s Science Teacher Prize ($150,000) – Diana Christenson (Koraunui Primary School, Lower Hutt).

The Prime Minister’s Science Media Communication Prize ($100,000) –

Rebecca Priestley (Victoria University of Wellington).

The Prime Minister’s Future Scientist Prize ($50,000) – Catherine Pot (Onslow College, Wellington).

More information about this year’s winners is available at www.pmscienceprizes.org.nz

*

