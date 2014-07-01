Scientist at the heart of the society

Contrary to popular belief, scientists of the modern world are not confined to their laboratories or workstations but are keen to connect with the society, participate in entrepreneurial ventures and function as executives and planners.

Dr Ojas Mahapatra, Chief Executive of the Dunedin based ‘Photonic Innovations,’ is a scientist with aspirations to make it big in the corporate world, while continuing to invent products and systems that would bring social and commercial benefits.

Safety is the keyword that brings him and his company into focus.

At 29, he is one of the youngest Chief Executives leading a small but well-knot team. Photonic Innovations is also a young gas detection Company and both bring freshness into business with a penchant for innovation, growth and higher levels of productivity and profitability.

Fresh strategies

Mr Mahapatra has strategies and plans designed to improve safety of work places and workers in New Zealand and elsewhere.

“We make gas detectors for employees who work in confined spaces such as mines, metal making factories and oil refineries. These gas detectors alert the workers if the concentration of a toxic gas exceeds a safe limit, facilitating immediate evacuation. These detectors safeguard the workplace from accidents,” he said.

Photonic Innovations is not alone in the market but Mr Mahapatra hopes to make it the most preferred gas detection company in the country.

“Our plans are to grow further, create more jobs for the region and contribute positively to the economy, which has done well in recent years. Increased Government investment in Research and Development and Start-Up are beginning to have a positive effect in boosting business confidence,” he said.

Innovative technique

Not long ago, his PhD thesis involved study of electronic properties of bismuth through ‘Scanning-Tunnelling Spectroscopy’ performed on Scanning-Tunnelling Microscope, stated to be one of the most sophisticated instruments in use.

“Technology is shrinking and hence we need new materials for future devices that would be even smaller. Bismuth is one such material. Depending on its thickness (in nanometres) its properties vary from being a metal to an insulator, which will be ideal for electronic devices,” Mr Mahapatra said.

As the New Zealand economy shows signs of improvement, companies like Photonic Innovations would examine possibilities of adding new products and processes to the industries and markets in which they are involved.

Erudite family

The prefix (Dr) runs in his family, known for erudition in the industrial town of Rourkela in the Orissa (now Odisha). His father Dr R B Mahapatra is a retired physician, while his mother Manju Sharma (PhD) is a lecturer and writer and sister Deepti is currently pursuing research at the University of Canterbury.

The emphasis of his parents on higher education encouraged Dr Ojas to obtain a graduate degree in Biotechnology, followed by a postgraduate qualification in Nanotechnology) at SRM University in Chennai. His first achievement came in 2010 when he qualified for the MacDiarmid Fellowship to work on his PhD at the University of Canterbury.

Mr Mahapatra is determined to reach higher levels of professionalism and improve safety standards at work places relevant to his Company.

“I would like to be at a stage where my life and efforts are beneficial to the people around me. I believe that it is not enough to be a successful entrepreneur or a good scientist. It is very important to be a good human being, be useful to the people and communities and ensure that history remembers us,” Mr Mahapatra said.

