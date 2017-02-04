Seattle judge blocks Trump immigration order

Saturday, February 4, 2017

This is a Reuters report published by Radio New Zealand

A federal judge in Seattle on Friday granted a nationwide temporary restraining order blocking U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent action barring nationals from seven countries from entering the United States.

The judge’s order represents a major challenge to the Trump administration, which is expected to immediately appeal. The judge declined to stay the order, suggesting that travel restrictions could be lifted immediately.

Full Report found in MSN: http://a.msn.com/01/en-nz/AAmBmiX?ocid=se

