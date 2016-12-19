Seniors Fijians donate for Christmas

Mehar Singh

Members of the New Zealand Fijian Senior Citizens Association donated non-perishable food items to the Blockhouse Bay Combined Churches Food Pantry at their monthly meeting held on Sunday, December 18, 2016.

The members requested the Churches Pantry to add their donations to the hampers being distributed to the wider community on Christmas Day.

About 60 members of the Association attended the meeting.

The New Zealand Fiji Senior Citizens Association was established in 2013 to promote friendship, fellowship and to provide mutual support to its senior members who are originally from Fiji.

The monthly Sunday gathering in Blockhouse Bay Community Centre is an opportunity to catch up, celebrate milestones, network and to receive information from speakers on topics of health and wellbeing, law enforcement, human rights, superannuation entitlement, family violence, elderly abuse, language maintenance and cultural identity.

The strong value of caring for vulnerable members in the community passed from generation to generation underpinned the collection of groceries for families so that the Christmas period is less stressful for families financially.

We wish Indian Newslink readers Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Photo Caption:

Maher Singh (extreme left) with members of the New Zealand Fijian Senior Citizens Association

Maher Singh (right) with the Members of the Maori Food Bank

