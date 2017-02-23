Shave for a Cure Week aims to raise 1 million this year

Supplied Content

Auckland, February 23, 2017

‘Shave for a Cure Week’ is fast approaching with Kiwis across the country signing up to lose their locks during the week March 20 to March 26, 2017.

The iconic fundraising campaign for Leukaemia and Blood Cancer New Zealand (LBC) enters its 15th year and is aiming to raise over $1 million to support Kiwis living with blood cancer.

When Shelley Woodney was celebrating her birthday in early 2015, a sore mouth and gums meant that she could not enjoy her food and she headed to bed feeling unwell.

After two days in bed, Shelley ended up in hospital.

“The haematologist told me that I had acute lymphoblastic leukaemia. I started treatment right away and did not leave the hospital for the next 10 days,” Shelley said.

Shelley spent 12 weeks having chemotherapy and blood transfusion which she says started out well although she had time in and out of hospital.

Once she finished her treatment, Shelley was given the choice to have a stem cell transplant.

Just eight days after her transplant, Shelley was so unwell in the Intensive Care Unit that the doctor advised her to bring her children in to see her.

Hope held

“It was the middle of the night and I said we wouldn’t call them until the morning because I just wasn’t going to die and that was that!” Shelley said.

Although she knew the odds of coming out of ICU were slim, Shelley was determined to recover which she has and was given the news that she was now in remission.

Every day six children and adults are diagnosed with a blood cancer like leukaemia, lymphoma, myeloma or a related blood condition and latest Ministry of Health data estimates that close to 21,000 Kiwis are living with blood cancer.

Leukaemia & Blood Cancer New Zealand CEO Pru Etcheverry said, “Abatement are incredibly appreciative of every brave person who has signed up to ‘Shave for a Cure’ over the years and to those who have taken up the challenge so far this year. Of course, we are equally grateful to the family, friends, colleagues and communities of these people who donate so generously in support of these Shavees.”

Public donations

The funds raised will help Leukaemia & Blood Cancer New Zealand, which receives no Government funding, to support and advocate for patients and families living with blood cancers and blood conditions.

The organisation also provides education programmes, information, raises awareness and funds research into better treatments and potential cures.

On March 17, 2017, from 12 pm to 2 pm, New Zealand celebrities will band together to show their support at Farmers flagship CBD store Shave for a Cure launch event.

Farmers are hugely valued long-term supporters of both Shave for a Cure and Leukaemia & Blood Cancer New Zealand.

Throughout Shave for a Cure Week there are shave events organised at selected Farmers stores right across the country, where members of the public can come together and Shave as individuals or as teams.

For a full list of shaves visit https://shaveforacure.co.nz/get-involved/farmers-shaves/

Shavees can register and establish individual fundraising pages at shaveforacure.co.nz

