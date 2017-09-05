Silence over abortion issue disappoints

Leighton Baker

Auckland, September 5, 2017

The Conservative Party is disappointed that in last night’s TV3 Leaders Debate, the Prime minister did not take the opportunity to be a voice for the voiceless.

Labour Leader Jacinda Ardern said that she wants abortion taken out of the Crimes Act because “it is about people being able to make their own decisions.” That could not be further from the truth.”

The child in the womb also has a right according to our current law and according to United Nations declarations. According to our law, abortion is to be considered after “having full regard for the rights of the unborn child.”

When a decision involves two people, one of them cannot claim it as being a decision belonging only to themselves. Abortion is such a situation.

English passes the chance

The Prime Minister had the opportunity last night to speak up for the rights of the unborn and make it clear that a decision by a mother to abort her child, is a decision that kills, and that is a crime. To take Abortion law out of the Crimes Act, is to say that taking the life of another for one’s convenience is no longer a crime.

No scientist will deny that the developing child in the womb is life. It is time we called it what it is, and when we return to valuing life in the womb rather than abusing it, we may also see a change in how we value children rather than abusing them.

The only difference between a foetus and a baby is love!

Leighton Baker is Leader of the Conservative Party of New Zealand.

