Silver Pasifika Festival this weekend

Auckland, March 22, 2017

Pack your picnic rug and head along to the 25th anniversary Pasifika Festival, this weekend!

On Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 March, Western Springs Park will be transformed into a slice of Island paradise, with 11 villages wrapping around the lake. Each village represents a Pacific Island nation and has a distinctly different vibe.

Relaxing atmosphere

Enjoy the relaxed atmosphere of Tahiti, Tokelau, Fiji and Kiribati; follow your nose and you will discover Hawaii’s smokey BBQ delights or, if you are wondering what the noise is about, head along to the Cook Island and Samoa villages. They are renowned for their high-energy stage performances.

The festival is free entry and suitable for all ages. The main paths are pushchair friendly and there is plenty of shade and space to spread out. Money machines are available but to avoid queues, it is advised to bring cash.

Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED) delivers Pasifika in conjunction with Orange Productions, on behalf of Auckland Council.

Heart-Warming Festival

ATEED Head of Major Events Charmaine Ngarimu said that the 25-year-old festival has a special place in the hearts of Aucklanders and organisers are thrilled to see a strong youth contingent representing Pacifica culture and sharing the stage with some of the original Pasifika Festival founders throughout the weekend.

“As a City, we are proud to see one of Auckland’s iconic events celebrate its silver anniversary in such style. The cultural performance from Auckland Girls’ Grammar, De la Salle College, Sacred Heart College, Southern Cross Campus, Kelston Girls’ College and St Peter’s College will be a stunning sight that shouldn’t be missed ‪on Saturday afternoon.

“The celebrations continue on Sunday with a number of gospel performances including the Stand Up Stand Out schools choral competitors. Seeing such as strong representation from the next generation of Pacifica performers sets the festival in good stead as it moves towards its next quarter century, she said.

Some highlights

The special 25th anniversary showcase on Saturday from 4 – 6pm (Samoa stage) includes performances from Ura Tabu dance group, the Kamehameha Schools Hawaiian Ensemble Dance Group and singing sensations Adeaze and Resonate. There will also be cultural performances from six leading Auckland high schools.

On Sunday, the choral celebration in Fiji village will be from 11am – 1pm.

Performances from the Auckland Gospel Choir, Stand Up Stand Out performing arts competition participants from St Paul’s College, Aorere College, Southern Cross Campus and Avondale College, and Resonate.

The Sponsors

Supported by AMI Insurance, Pasifika Festival is one of Auckland’s four major cultural festivals, along with the Auckland Lantern Festival, Tāmaki Herenga Waka Festival and Auckland Diwali Festival.

Other sponsors include Mai FM, Air New Zealand, Edgewater Resort and Spa, Pak N Save, Charlie’s Drinks, Western Union, Pasefika Proud, Tip Top, Pacific Media Network and more.

More than 60,000 visitors are expected over the two days

Approximately 220 performance groups (both local and international)

More than 200 food and craft stalls

The 50-member Kamehameha Schools Hawaiian Ensemble Dance Group from Maui, Hula Fashion Show (Saturday lunchtime) and mural artist Estria are must-sees in Hawai’i village

Cook Island pearls available to purchase in Cook Island village.

Oscar Kightley and Aaron and Heather Freeman will be announcing the winners of the Pak N Save Kaimaster Food Awards on Cook Island stage, Saturday lunchtime.

Make sure that you sample the winning stallholders’ dishes.

Samoa village will host the 25th anniversary showcase Saturday afternoon 4-6pm

Singer and Musician Riqi Harawira performing in Aotearoa Village (Sunday afternoon)

Fiji village will host the 25th anniversary choral service Sunday morning 11am-1pm

Sponsors’ Areas

AMI Insurance virtual reality simulator, chill out area, and sunblock and ponchos available

Cell phone charging station at Blue Sky mobile area

Pak N Save stickman dance-off game

Charlie’s Drinks – games and ice cold beverages

Air New Zealand / Grab a Seat – inflatable musical seats game

Auckland Kindergarten Association – story telling for kids

More FM – YMCA kids zone

NIU FM and 531pi – activation area. Fun games and giveaways all weekend!

Getting There

Visit at.govt.nz/bus-train-ferry for public transport information

People planning to drive to Pasifika should note the Bullock Track Road will be closed both Saturday and Sunday.

Bike parks available. Enter via Stadium Road. They are located near MOTAT’s back gate.

Parking is available at Western Springs College and Pasadena Intermediate School for $10. There is limited free parking at MOTAT 2 (off Meola Road). For more information, see aucklandnz.com/pasifika

Pasifika online

To find out more about Pasifika Festival 2017, and get a programme and map, go to:

www.aucklandnz.com/pasifika.

For announcements and up to date information follow the Pasifika Festival on:

Facebook – What’s on in Auckland – Pasifika Festival 2017 events page.

Instagram – @PasifikaFestival_AKL

