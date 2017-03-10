Sky Sport gets rights to cover Rugby World Cup

Supplied Content

Auckland, March 10, 2017

Sky Sport confirmed today an agreement for all-encompassing coverage of the Rugby League World Cup 2017 (RLWC2017) to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand from October 27, 2017 to December 2, 2017, with hosting partner Papua New Guinea to stage three pool games.

Under the terms of the deal, Sky Sport will broadcast live coverage of all 28 RLWC2017 matches and deliver a comprehensive TV and mobile offering to Sky customers.

Electric Tournament

Sky TV Director of Sport, Richard Last said, “Sky Sport is extremely excited to be bringing the Rugby League World Cup live and uninterrupted to Sky Sport customers in 2017. You only have to think back to the 2014 Four Nations when international Rugby League was last played in New Zealand to know that this would be an electric tournament. As the New Zealand host broadcaster, we cannot wait to do our part in bringing the Rugby League World Cup home to living rooms and bars across the country. Go the Kiwis!”

As part of the deal, Sky Sport has been appointed to undertake the host broadcast for international television of all RLWC2017 games played in New Zealand, delivering world class coverage to a global audience.

This announcement of broadcast rights follows Sky Sport’s successful 2016 Rio Olympics coverage where its crew was used in Rio to broadcast the Rugby Sevens, the Open-Water Swim and the Triathlon events to an international audience.

Record attendance

Rugby League World Cup 2017 Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Hill said, “Sky Sport is known as the home of Rugby League in New Zealand and the Rugby League World Cup 2017 Organising Committee welcomes the news of this exciting partnership. This year’s tournament will be the most attended, most watched and most anticipated Rugby League World Cup in history and we look forward to working with SKY to deliver an event that will entertain the world, inspire communities and celebrate Rugby League.”

This news follows an announcement made in July 2016, that the Seven Network would be the host broadcaster for the RLWC2017 in Australia.

*

Share this: Facebook

