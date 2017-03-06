Social merriment comes with colour at Waitakere

Holi marks unity in fun and culture on March 19

Auckland, March 7, 2017

Sunil Kaushal

Political and community leaders, men, women and children of Indian origin and of various other ethnic groups, the New Zealand Police and officials from government departments will be at the Trusts Arena in West Auckland on March 19, 2017.

They will sing, dance, splash colour on each other and enjoy delicious food, participating in this year’s Holi Festival organised by the Waitakere Indian Association.

Spectacular Sight

Association President Mahendra Sharma said that the Holi Festival of Colour is a traditional Indian holiday celebrated in our own innovative fashion, adapted to the contemporary Kiwi scene.

“The festival breathes an atmosphere of social merriment. People bury their hatchets with a warm embrace and throw their worries to the wind. Every nook and corner of the Trusts Arena in Henderson, presents a colourful sight. This event is an alcohol free, vegetarian event for all ages and people from all backgrounds to come together in pure happiness,” he said.

The fun-filled event will include Colours, Music, Vendors, Food, Amusement for children, he added.

Unifying platform

The Waitakere Holi is a platform to bring many communities with diverse cultural backgrounds together and involve them collectively to celebrate the festival.

As a community, free event, by bringing various groups together, we engage and involve them to work together for a purpose; which is to celebrate multi-cultural Auckland. This also gives the opportunity for individuals to have a sense of identity and belonging that they are able to share and inspire others.

By doing so, our team members improve their people skills (and its hands-on activities; talking, sharing and learning and understanding) as well treat everyone with respect and building equality.

“The main objective of Waitakere Holi is to spread the message of peace and harmony, celebrate through the vibrant colours of the Festival and present an exquisite picture of multicultural Auckland and New Zealand,” Mr Sharma said.

The Legend

Holi is celebrated with special importance in North of India.

It solemnises the love of Radha and Lord Krishna. The spraying of coloured powders recalls the love sport of the Lord and His devotees.

Holi announces the arrival of spring and the passing of winter, with the young and the old covered with colours. People in small groups can be seen singing, dancing and throwing colours on each other.

Bring your family and friends to the 11th edition of Holi organised by Waitakere Indian Association.

WAI acknowledges with gratitude the continued support of Radio Tarana, the leading Hindi Radio Station and Indian Newslink, the first Indian Newspaper, Henderson-Massey Local Board and the Trusts Community Foundation for making this event possible.

Sunil Kaushal is Vice-President of Waitakere Indian Association.

What: Holi Festival

Who: Waitakere Indian Association

When: Sunday March 19 from 12 pm to 6 pm

Where: Trusts Arena, Central Park Drive, Henderson

Entry is free.

