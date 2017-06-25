South Auckland Muslims mark Eid Al Fitr

Auckland, June 26, 2017

More than 3000 men, women and children attended the Eid prayers at the Al Mustafa Jamia Masjid, of the South Auckland Muslim Association located at 26 Mangere Road, Otahuhu at 830 am today.

The Prayers marked the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan and the beginning of the Month of Shawwal, leading up to the solemn months of piety and prayer.

Police Greeting

Sergeant Gurpreet Arora and Constable Satvir Sen attended the Eid Prayers at SAMA representing the Counties Manukau Police and the South Asian Advisory Board, offering Eid Mubarak Greetings to SAMA President Ibrar Sheikh and the Muslim community.

“The Police received a warm welcome and our visit was highly appreciated by the members of the Muslim community,” Mr Arora said.

“Counties Manukau Police would like to wish our Muslim brothers and sisters all over New Zealand Eid Mubarak. May the magic of this Eid bring lots of happiness in your life and may you celebrate it with you all your close family and friends and may it fill your heart with wonders,” he added.

Muslim celebration

Following the Eid prayers at Mosques, men, women and children, donning new clothes, greeted each other and exchanged gifts and sweets.

It was also a day for offering food, clothing and alms to the poor as per the teachings and traditions of Islam.

The spirit of oneness and solidarity was evident as Non-Muslims joined in the celebrations, greetings their Muslim brothers and sisters.

According to the Holy Quran, a month of fasting from dawn to dusk and total abstinence from worldly pleasures purifies the body and soul.

It may have been a cold and overcast day in some parts of New Zealand but the depressing weather did not dampen the spirit of Eid Al Fitr.

“Let there be peace and May God keep you and your family happy and prosperous,” were the words that emanated from all of them, as if on a cue.

But then, such is the spirit of Islam that fraternal feelings transcend religious beliefs and vicissitudes. Social status and income levels hardly enter the equation and the mood is one of gaiety and fun.

Universal significance

As usual, family lunches and dinners would be among the activities that characterise the First Day of Eid. It is a matter of gratification that the growing Muslim population in New Zealand has adhered to the traditional values of Islam.

Eid-Al-Fitr may seem on the surface to be of religious significance to Muslims only but the Festival offers opportunities for people of different backgrounds to come together.

It symbolises understanding, tolerance and togetherness which are catalysts for peace and harmony.

Photo Caption:

More than 3000 Muslims offered their Eid Prayers at Al Mustafa Jamia Masjid this morning

Sergeant Gurpreet Arora and Constable Satvir Sen with SAMA President Ibrar Sheikh (left) and a member of the SAMA Committee at the Mosque

