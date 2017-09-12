South Indian Musical Legend due in Auckland

Jerry Amaldev concert for St John at Dorothy Winstone Centre this weekend

Venkat Raman

Auckland, September 12, 2017

One of South India’s legendary performers is scheduled to present a music concert in Auckland later this weekend.

Jerry Amaldev and his Orchestra will perform at Dorothy Winstone Centre, Auckland Girls Grammar School on Saturday, September 16, 2017 from 6 pm to 830 pm.

Organised by ‘Sing New Zealand,’ a voluntary group of music aficionados, the programme, called, ‘Music Melody Night,’ is being held in aid of St John Ambulance Service.

Record Achievements

Known for his creativity, affable manners and high level of professional conduct, Amaldev (born Jerome Thomas Veleeparambil) has been a conductor of music programmes and a composer and music director of Indian films (mainly Malayalam and Tamil) for more than 40 years.

He is credited with the success of several Malayalam film songs, including ‘Mizhoyoram’ (with which he debuted in ‘Manzil Virinja Pookkal’ a Malayalam film released in 1980), ‘Aayiram Kannumai’ (composed for ‘Nokketha Doorathu Kannum Nattu,’ a 1984 Malayalam film), ‘Aalorungi Arangorungi’ (‘Ente Mamattikkuttiyammakku’ released in 1983) and ‘Pookkal Panineer Pookkal’ (‘Action Hero Biju’ released in 2016).

Return from hiatus

‘Action Hero Biju’ marked the return of Amaldev to Malayalam films after a hiatus of almost 20 years.

“Long ago, I heard Bankim Chandra Chatterjee’s ‘Vande Mataram,’ directed by Rabindranath Tagore. That was a monophonic composition and had a chorus. This has been of course, with a slight variation made in the film. There is a Sanskrit composition in Ghazal style,” he had said in an interview with The Hindu.

Awards and Citations

Amaldev has composed more than 300 songs and numerous background scores for 80 Malayalam, Hindi and Tamil films, and has won several top awards, including three Kerala State Awards. He was also nominated for Best Music Director for the Filmfare Awards South 2017. Many of his songs have brought fame to playback singers.

Amaldev’s passion for music is not restricted to films. His lyrical expressions have continued in a parallel vein throughout his career, with his compositions for secular and Christian albums.

He has worked on large-scale choral productions for major events such as the Pope’s visit to India, Anniversaries of St Thomas’ and St Francis Xavier’s arrival in India, and several other live shows across the world.

Sing, India

In 2010, Amaldev established ‘Sing, India,’ a choral group of people from a cross-section of the society sharing his passion for music.

Working with this 60-strong team, Amaldev trains them on a wide range of musical styles, spanning various cultures, languages and ages, comprising Western songs, American pop, Christmas carols, classical pieces and his popular film hits.

Based in Kochi, Kerala under the auspices of the Jerry Amaldev Foundation, ‘Sing, India’ has performed at various venues in Kerala and Delhi.

‘Sing, New Zealand’ and they were fortunate to have Jerry Amaldev personally work with them in New Zealand to coach both singers and musicians.

