Spark may consider compensation to affected customers
Date:
20 Views
Sourced Content
Radio New Zealand
Monday, January 30, 2017
Spark is not ruling out offering compensation to customers whose businesses were affected by a major cut in phone and Internet services yesterday.
Tens of thousands of the company’s customers nationwide lost all service because of a hardware fault and a failure of all backup systems.
Some said that they had called Spark’s helpline for answers but waited on hold for hours.
Back to normal
Spark’s Chief Executive (Home, Mobile and Business) Jason Paris said that all services returned to normal late last night and customers should not have any problems today.
For most, yesterday’s cut was an inconvenience, he said, but for some, especially in business, the service was ‘A lifeline.’
“If any Spark customers had an impact yesterday on their business, then give us a call,” Mr Paris said.
He said that broadband was up and running again first and the mobile was progressively being brought back into operation.
“But as a whole bunch of customers started to come back onto our network all at the same time it overloaded it and we needed to progressively bring them back throughout the day.”
Mr Paris said that the overloading problem stemmed from the fact that the backup system did not recognise that there had been a hardware failure so did not redirect the traffic to another system.
“Because of that, the technicians had to be called in to do a manual reset, which meant the customers were off the network, and all came back on at the same time,” he said.
*
Photo Caption
Picture for Radio New Zealand by Calvin Samuel
Related
-
-
-