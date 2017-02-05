Students facing deportation to protest tomorrow

Supplied Content (Unedited)

Auckland, Sunday, February 5, 2017 (945 pm)

Indian students facing unfair deportations, due to fraudulent financial documents submitted to Immigration New Zealand on their behalf and without their knowledge have in the last few days been told by Immigration officials to leave New Zealand voluntarily or face deportation by force.

The officials have also said that students’ departure from New Zealand, voluntary or forced, will result in deportation.

Unscrupulous agents

The students have been victims of unscrupulous immigration agents and corrupt bank officials in India as well as irresponsible private training establishments in New Zealand and a lax approach taken by Immigration New Zealand for the visa approval process.

It is cruel and unfair to punish the students for something they have not done.

Appeal rejected

The students had appealed to the Minister of Immigration to intervene and exercise his ministerial discretion so that the deportation orders could be cancelled.

However, the appeal was delegated down to Immigration officials who have delivered an unfavourable outcome for the students.

Bishops of The Catholic Church and The Anglican Church have also requested Prime Minister Bill English to show compassion and intervene to cancel the deportation orders. After repeated requests, it remains to be seen if Mr English, being a devoted Christian, will rise to the occasion and deliver justice.

Church support

As a last attempt, the students are now seeking help from an Auckland Church. Auckland Unitarian Church has recognised the call for justice and kindly decided to provide support and shelter for the victimised students.

There will be a welcoming ceremony and multi-faith blessings and prayers for the students on Waitangi Day, Monday 6 February, 930 am onwards.

Students’ demands are (1) Cancellation of deportation orders (2) 2) Permission to stay in New Zealand to complete education and 3. Permission to apply for one year open term work visa upon completion of education

Let us gather in support of Indian Students to demand justice at Auckland Unitarian Church, 1A Ponsonby Road, Grey Lynn, Auckland on Monday February 6 at 930 am.

Organisers

Sunny Sehgal 02102945924 – Migrant Workers Association

Anu Kaloti 0212065640 – Migrant Workers Association

Supported by: Auckland Unitarian Church, Socialist Aotearoa, Unite Union, First Union, Etu Union, Health Sector Workers Network, NZ Council of Trade Unions, The Catholic Church, The Anglican Church, The Communist League, Racial Equity Aotearoa, Panthak Vichar Manch, Azad Rang Manch, Radio Inqilaab, The Labour Party of New Zealand, The Green Party of Aotearoa, Penny Bright (Anti-Privatisation/Anti-Corruption Public Watchdog), International Socialist Organisation of New Zealand and Student Housing Action Group.

