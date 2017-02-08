Symposium on ‘Indianness Abroad’

Supplied Content

Auckland, February 8, 2017

The New Zealand Indian Research Institute is organising a two-day symposium in Auckland next weekend.

Titled, ‘Global Networks-Indianness Abroad: The New Zealand Story,’ the Symposium will be held on Friday, February 17 and Saturday, February 18, 2017 at Room WG801 For registration and further details, please email Dr Alison Booth by February 14, 2017 at alison.booth@aut.ac.nz

Dr Alison Booth writes:

Symposium registration is free

In 2011 and again in 2013, 2014 and 2015, India has been the top source country for migrants to New Zealand, many of whom have settled in the greater Auckland area. This has contributed to Auckland becoming the fourth most culturally diverse city in the world, with Statistics New Zealand projecting that by 2038, 51% of New Zealanders will be Asian, Maori and Pasifika.

‘Global Networks-Indianness Abroad: The New Zealand Story’ presents a gathering of communities of interest from which these ideas can be explored.

Along with other presenters include Keynotes guests Dr Purnima Mankeker (UCLA), who will speak on ‘Global Cultural Perspective on Migration and the ‘Unsettling India’ and Professor Paul Spoonley (Pro Vice-Chancellor Massey University), who will speak on ‘Demographics, Race Relations and Ethnic Relations.

Among the invited guests are Professor Sekhar Bandyopadhyay (Head of School of History, Philosophy, Political Science & International Relations, Victoria University Wellington, Fellow of New Zealand Academy of Humanities, Fellow of the Royal Society of New Zealand), Dr Jian Yang, Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Minister of Ethnic Affairs, Simon Draper (Executive Director, New Zealand Asia Foundation), Emily Fabling (Education New Zealand) and Susan Devoy (Race Relations Commissioner).

Editor’s Note: AUT participants include Dr Alison Booth, Dr Rahul Sen, Professor Tracy Berno and Dr Jared Mackley-Crump.

