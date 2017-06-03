Temporary houses to address housing shortage

Suppled Content

Wellington, June 3, 2017

The government has announced that about 220 new social and transitional places are being opened in Tauranga and Papamoa.

“We are on track to have 68 short term transitional housing places available in Tauranga and Papamoa by the end of the year. This will mean we can support up to 272 families in Tauranga and Papamoa every year while long term solutions are found,” Social Housing Minister Amy Adams has said.

She said that 21 places are already open.

Helping families

“Across the wider Bay of Plenty region, we will be providing a total of 146 transitional housing places meaning we’ll be able to help 584 families every year. These houses are in addition to the 290 social houses we are planning to secure in the Bay of Plenty. These new properties will be a welcome addition to the region, which is an area of growing need,” Ms Adams said.

Associate Social Housing Minister Alfred Ngaro opened the transitional places to be run by Te Tuinga Whanau Support Services Trust in Tauranga today with local MPs Simon Bridges and Todd Muller.

The trio met with residents and staff to hear about the difference that transitional housing is making in Tauranga.

Community volunteers

Mr Ngaro said that community housing providers are working hard to help people in need, of which Te Tuinga Whanau Support Services Trust is a great example.

“They are working extremely hard to help those in our community who need help to get back on their feet which is why it’s great that we’re able to support even more developments like this one,” Mr Ngaro said.

Ms Adams said that plans for the Bay of Plenty are a recognition that the Government takes the issue of housing in Tauranga and the wider region seriously and that new supply is being provided.

Addressing demand

“We are working with providers to address the demand on social housing and help those most in need of warm, safe housing,” she said.

Each week, the Government spends $1.8 million to support more than 27,000 households in the Bay of Plenty with their housing costs.

*

Photo Caption:

Amy Adams Alfred Ngaro

Share this: Facebook

