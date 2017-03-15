Tertiary Institute Council reappointments announced

Supplied Content

Wellington Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Tertiary Education, Skills and Employment Minister Paul Goldsmith today announced seven reappointments to the governing councils of six institutes of technology and polytechnics (ITPs).

I welcome the reappointment of these council members. They are high-calibre appointees, and include three council Chairs and one Deputy Chair. I thank them for their commitment and continued contribution to the leadership of their institutions.

The reappointed council members are:

Manukau Institute of Technology: Reappointment of Peter Winder as a council member and as Chair.

Mr Winder is Director of McGredy Winder & Co and has current governance roles as Crown Manager at Kaipara District Council, a Director of Sound of Music Education Limited and a Director of Aucklands Silo Theatre. He was one of the Commissioners of governing Kaipara District Council, Chief Executive of Auckland Regional Council and of Local Government New Zealand, and Director of Transport at Auckland Regional Council.

Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology: Reappointment of council-appointed member Daryl Wehner as Chair.

Mr Wehner is a chartered accountant and the Chief Financial Officer at Port Nelson and has been a member of the NMIT council since 2009. His career has included senior positions with Fletcher Development and Construction, Enerco Gas Central, and the Cawthron Institute.

The Open Polytechnic of New Zealand: Reappointment of Murray Bain as a council member and as Chair.

Mr Bain is an experienced company director whose governance roles include the TSB Bank Group and Chair of Top Energy Ltd. His executive career included Chief Executive of the Foundation for Research Science and Technology and of the Ministry of Science and Innovation, an Assistant Governor in the Reserve Bank of New Zealand and Head of Banking for the Trust Bank Group.

Southern Institute of Technology: Reappointment of Jeff Grant as a council member.

Mr Grant is a former MP who farms deer, beef and sheep at Balfour. His extensive governance experience includes roles with OSPRI New Zealand, AgResearch, Predator Free 2050, SBS Bank, Milford Sound Tourism, Mt Linton Station Ltd. He was previously Chair of the NZ Meat Board, Meat and Wool New Zealand and the Primary Industry Council.

Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology: Reappointment of Rahera Ohia and Ngaroma Tahana as council members.

Ms Ohia QSM (Ngti Pkenga, Ngi Te Rangi, Waitaha, Ngti Raukawa and Ngti Mhanga) is the CEO and lead negotiator for Ngti Pkengas Treaty settlements and Chair of the tribes post settlement entity, Te Tawharau o Ngti Pkenga. This followed a government career that focused on policy development and strategic advice. Ms Ohia was awarded the Queens Service Medal in 2014.

Ngaroma Tahana is a Solicitor with Gordon & Pilditch in Rotorua. She regularly conducts District Court jury trials, regulatory prosecutions for government departments, and appears on a wide range of cases in both the High Court and the District Court.

Universal College of Learning: Reappointment of Mr Ben Vanderkolk as Deputy Chair and as a council member.

Bernard (Ben) Vanderkolk is the Crown Solicitor in Palmerston North and principal of the law practice BVA. His governance experience includes Massey University, where he is also a Ministerial appointee, and the New Zealand Law Society. He is a Fellow of the Arbitrators and Mediators Institute of New Zealand.

