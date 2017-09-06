The big two must shed their partnership liabilities

Peter Dunne

Wellington, September 6, 2017

Are we witnessing the death of MMP?

It is not beyond the realms of possibility that after this election Parliament may return to the essentially two-party club (with periodic blips) that it was for roughly half a century prior to the shift to proportional representation in 1996.

If you believe current polling, the Greens will be lucky to be in the next Parliament.

There are mounting rumours that ACT’s hold on Epsom may not be that secure, and with New Zealand First hovering just above the 5% threshold, its hold on Northland becomes all the more critical.

There must be a strengthening temptation for National to run an all-out campaign to return that seat to the true-blue status it enjoyed for around 70 years prior to the 2015 by-election (save the 1966-69 Social Credit interlude). In so doing, it would also rid itself of a proven destructive coalition partner.

In short, of the minor parties, only the Maori Party seems assured of being in Parliament after the election, and, if the election does come down to a drag-race between National and Labour, the Maori Party’s numbers may be too small to add much to the equation anyway.

National, outright winner?

Under this scenario, National would probably emerge the outright winner, once the high waste vote factor has been taken in to account.

A single party, majority National Government would be just as dramatic an outcome as the majority Conservative Government David Cameron was able to put together in Britain in 2015 after the years of coalition with the Liberal Democrats.

The probability of this scenario coming to pass depends on the level of voter discontent with the multiparty governing arrangements we have had since 1996.

While there is no obvious sense of voter disenchantment with multiparty governments, it is arguable that this is because in government both the major parties have been blessed with support parties that have not been sufficiently large in size to seriously threaten to derail the government’s agenda.

In this regard, it must be noted that both the aberrant formal coalitions established under MMP – National/New Zealand First between 1996-98 and Labour/Alliance from 1999-2002 – failed to last the full three year term, which underlines the point.

Reliance on NZ First or Greens

Faced with the prospect that either a continuing National-led Government or an incoming Labour-led one may have to rely on either New Zealand First or the Greens to govern, both of whom are likely to be stroppy partners at best, voters may well decide that it is much easier this time to cut out the middle man altogether, and vote directly for the major party they wish to lead the next government. In which case, we will have come full circle from the mood of disillusionment with the so-called elected dictatorship of the Muldoon era and the Fourth Labour Government that led to the switch to MMP in the first place.

Who dares, wins

Now, while all this may be an unlikely scenario to pass, it is nonetheless one that will have crossed the minds of National and Labour strategists as they go for broke in the ever tightening race this election has become.

After all, the very best way to ensure you can put all your agenda in place without compromise is to be free of partner encumbrances, who might wish to moderate or stop some policies altogether. So, in the context of the desperate surge for absolute victory both sides are now engaged in, Britain’s SAS’s famous motto “Who Dares, Wins” may yet become the mantra that decides who governs next.

Peter Dunne is Leader of UnitedFuture and Interior Minister of New Zealand.

