The electronic route to the Sanctum Sanctorum

Spiritual transfer to 3600 Temples in India

Notwithstanding the numerous Hindu Temples that serve the growing community throughout New Zealand, a majority of Hindus long to visit their ‘family-associated’ place of worship in their hometowns or villages.

Such religious fervour is present among most all religions, including Sikhs, Muslims and Christians who consider it their sacred duty to worship at the ‘highest place of worship,’ respectively the Golden Temple (Amritsar), the Holy Shrines in Makkah and Madinah and the Holy See, the Catholic Church in the Vatican.

Extensive Network

Auckland-based couple Anand Sampoornanand (better known as Sam Anand) and Devika Rani and their Avanti Group are offering ‘E-Puja’ services ranging from simple Aarti to deeply religious Homam (Havan) at more than 3600 Hindu Temples in India for residents in the Oceania region including New Zealand, Australia and Fiji.

Mr Anand said that the all the Temples in the Network are at least 1000 years old, except the Saibaba Temple at Shirdi (Maharashtra) and Raghavendra Swamy Temple in Mantralayam (Karnataka), which are of comparatively recent origin.

New Temples and those located at street-corners all over India are not included in the E-Puja service.

“Hindus believe that Archanas, Abhishekams, Homams and other religious ceremonies performed at ancient Temples acquire the Positive Energy and Divine Grace beneficial to devotees. Our E-Puja service facilitates ‘Divine Interaction,’ and offers reliability and credibility with accountability and transparency,” Ms Rani said.

“E-Puja is also offered for Sevas such as Kalyanotsavam, Tirumanjam, Arattus and 12-month pujas. All Pujas and Sevas are subject to availability in the Temples,” she added.

Special Events

As well as offering regular prayers, E-Puja would be ideal for people to seek the Darshan of their favourite Deities, perform various religious ceremonies on special occasions such as birthdays, Sastiapthapoorthi, Sadabhishekam and festivals without undertaking physical travel.

“Some temples offer remedy pujas for relief from health problems, Navagraha Puja or other prayers.

“Kumkum (Sindoor) and Vibhuthi (Sacred Ash) are usually sent to the devotees while food and other perishable items are distributed to visitors at the concerned Temples,” Mr Anand said.

Bookings should be done online at least seven days in advance.

The Pujas can be conducted in the name and birth star of the devotee. Four names can be included for each puja, and is offered as promotional incentive for the launch of E-Puja overseas.

“We offer a full refund if the Prasad sent from the Temple/s is not delivered within 90 days from the date of the completion of the Puja,” Mr Anand said.

