The great scorer keeps soaring the Soccer horizon

Arzan Todywalla was the star of the season at the National Youth Soccer Tournament held at the Seddon Fields in Auckland’s Western Springs last fortnight, foreshadowing almost everyone else to the striker of the seasons.

The three-day Tournament, held from March 17 to 19, 2017 with the finals and semifinals held on Sunday, March 19, 2017, saw 36 teams from all over the country participating in the Under 17 matches organised by the Youth Football Development Trust in association with Auckland City FC.

Fifteen-Year-old Arzan, a Saint Kentegern College Year 11 student is a Fencible United FC 17th Grade Metro striker. But Fencibles United FC did not participate this year in the Tournament. Playing for different clubs, and playing with and against players who are much senior to him were not new for Arzan – he does that all the time – but the dilemma was the club to choose.

Birkenhead beckons Arzan

However, his Fencible Coach Paul Hobson of Birkenhead United FC ended his dilemma by including him in their team.

“Fitting to the team was like a glove of hand. Coach Hobson and his team were kind and welcoming. The great team of talented players, made success possible. Although it was a very short span, I learnt a lot from the team and my Coach. I am grateful to him for giving me the opportunity to play with his Birkenhead United FC team and be a part of the Men’s Championship Winners of the tournament,” he said.

He played eight matches, three each on Friday and Saturday and two on Sunday (semi-final & final). Arzan and T Marowa scored six goals each, the highest within Birkenhead United FC team. SKY Sports covered the final, and adding to the surprise and grace was the presence of celebrities including two-time FIFA Confederation Cup Winner and World Cup Winner Gilberto Silva and All Whites legend Ivan Vicelich.

Honours and Trophies

Arzan created history in 2015 when as a 13-year-old, he played at the Birmingham City FC. A year later, he went to Europe to participate in the ‘Super Cup NI’ (earlier called the ‘Milk Cup) representing Team New Zealand.

He won the ‘Salver Medal,’ and was declared ‘The Player of the Day’ against team Alset, Columbia. He was later made ‘The Player of The Tour’ by AM Sports Tours for scoring highest number of goals.

He also played in Australia and emerged highest goal scorer representing New Zealand twice in Futsal.

