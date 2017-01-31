Thousands join Women’s March in Auckland

Staff Reporter –

Thousands of Aucklanders took to the streets on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at ‘The Women’s March’ held in more than 80 countries.

Labour List MP said that it was not a protest.

“The goal was to to bring people together to take a stand on issues that feel like they could be under threat, and to remind everyone of how important those issues were. In the wake of so much global political change, many who came along felt it was important to highlight the need for equality for women, rights for immigrants and workers, and religious freedom. It was a celebration of difference and a call for equality,” she said.

Global Movement

The Women’s March was also to champion other causes including immigration reform, health care reform, protection of the natural environment, LGBTQ rights, racial justice, freedom of religion, and workers’ rights.

The rallies were also aimed at Donald Trump, immediately following his inauguration as President of the United States, largely due to statements and positions attributed to him regarded by many as misogynistic or otherwise reprehensible.

More than five million people are reported to have joined the March around the world and all of them were peaceful.

The March in Washington DC was held as a grassroots movement to “send a bold message to our new administration on their first day in office, and to the world that women’s rights are human rights.”

The organisers posted the ‘10 Actions for the first 100 Days’ campaign for joint activism to keep up the momentum.

*

Photo Caption:

Jacinda Arden speaking at the Auckland March on January 21 Marchers on Queen Street in Auckland

Share this: Facebook

