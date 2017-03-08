Three-year-old cuts above the rest

Official Shave Week from March 20 to March 26, 2017

Auckland, March 8, 2017

The coaches of the Skycity New Zealand Breakers Paul Henare and Mike Fitchett had some very special haircuts this morning from three-year-old leukaemia survivor Nico Strickland for Leukaemia & Blood Cancer (LBC) New Zealand’s ‘Shave for a Cure’ campaign.

LBC are an official charity partner of the Skycity New Zealand Breakers who participate in ‘Shave for a Cure’ each year to show solidarity with patients like Nico as well as the estimated 21,000 Kiwis living with a blood cancer.

Close to 600 people across the country have already signed up to ‘Shave for a Cure’ and raised over $110,000 ahead of the official Shave week which runs from March 20 to March 26, 2017.

LBC New Zealand CEO Pru Etcheverry said, “We appreciate the Skycity New Zealand Breakers who get behind the Shave for a Cure campaign each year. Their involvement with us is invaluable and provides the opportunity for many of the patients and families we work with to meet their sporting heroes, which is a great respite from their treatment which lasts for months or in some cases even years.”

The Breakers team met many of the families LBC supports when they visited Starship and Auckland City Hospital shortly before Christmas to help the charity deliver gifts.

The funds raised from ‘Shave for a Cure’ help Leukaemia & Blood Cancer New Zealand, which receives no government funding, to support and advocate for patients and families living with blood cancers and blood conditions.

The organisation also provides education programmes, information, raises awareness and funds research into better treatments and potential cures.

Throughout ‘Shave for a Cure Week,’ there are shave events organised at selected Farmers stores right across the country, where members of the public can come together and Shave as individuals or as teams.

For a full list of shaves head can be seen at

https://shaveforacure.co.nz/get-involved/farmers-shaves/

Shavees can register and establish individual fundraising pages at

www.shaveforacure.co.nz

Photo Caption:

New Zealand Breakers Paul Henare and Mike Fitchett gets it from Nico Strickland

