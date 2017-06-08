Tobacco packaging standardised

Supplied Content

Wellington, June 8, 2017

Regulations standardising the packaging of tobacco products have been approved by Cabinet and released online, Associate Health Minister Nicky Wagner and Maori Party Co-Leader Marama Fox have said.

Following is the statement released by them today:

Damning statistics

More than 5000 New Zealanders die of smoking-related illnesses each year; that is about 14 people per day, or more than one every two hours.

Standardised packaging, along with the existing suite of tobacco control measures and stop smoking services, is the logical next step toward our Smokefree 2025 goal.

It also sends a clear message that the Government is serious about ending unnecessary smoking-related illness and death.

Reduced appeal

Standardised packaging will reduce the appeal of tobacco products and smoking, particularly for children and young people.

The bland packs will maximise the impact of health warnings and cut out any false impression that smoking is cool or glamorous.

This will make a real difference to our whanau and communities who witness the harm smoking causes every day.

Under the regulations, all cigarettes and tobacco products will be in brown/green-colour packaging, with enlarged health warnings and brand names in a standardised font.

The new packs will roll out from March 14, 2018.

For more detail on the regulations, visit: http://www.health.govt.nz/standardised-packaging

