Tons of gratitude over ten years of patronage

Sponsors and Judges of the Indian Newslink Indian Business Awards 2017 have hailed the Awards Night held at the SkyCity Convention Centre on Monday, November 27, 2017 as one of the most successful events that they have attended in recent years.

We were overwhelmed by similar accolades received from guests and entrants who attended the Awards Night.

The Management and Staff of Indian Newslink express their gratitude to Sponsors, Judges, entrants, guests and all the well-wishers for their patronage and encouragement extended throughout the year.

We were honoured by the involvement and support extended by our Sponsors, who represent a broad spectrum of businesses in the country. As we express a special word of gratitude to them, we look forward to their continued support in making our Awards more meaningful and useful.

Sponsors

BNZ Partners: Title Sponsor and Sponsor of the Supreme Business of the Year

BNZ Partners: Best Large Business

Oporto New Zealand: Business Excellence in Retail Trade

Mercury Printz: Business Excellence in Customer Service

Singapore Airlines: Business Excellence in Innovation

Service Foods: Business Excellence in Marketing

PIC Insurance Brokers: Best Small Business

2degrees Mobile Limited: Best Medium-Sized Business

Bayleys Real Estate Limited: Best Employer of Choice

Manukau Institute of Technology: Business Excellence in International Business with India

Kiwi Liquor Group of Companies: Best Financial Advisor (Mortgage) of the Year

AIA New Zealand: Best Financial Advisor (Insurance) of the Year

The Fund Master, Aims Global Education & Immigration Services Limited: Best Accountant of the Year

Relianz Travel: Best Young Entrepreneur of the Year

Alexandra Park: Best Businesswoman of the Year

Radio Tarana: Commemorative Award for Entrepreneurial Excellence

K K Group of Companies: General Sponsor

New Zealand Human Rights Commission: Support Sponsor

The Ranchhod Group: Support Sponsor

We are grateful to our panel of distinguished judges, who went through the arduous task of evaluating the entries in various categories, visiting some finalists and deciding on the winners.

Our Panel of Judges

Adrian Dixon: Principal Consultant

Chad Wilkie, Chair, The Executive Connection (Convenor)

Chip Dawson, Managing Director, International Business Management Ltd

Maria Taylor, Consultant

Mike Skilling, Consultant and Company Director

Nevil Gibson, Editor-At-Large, The National Business Review

Ray Knight, Director, Tree Knights Limited

Steve Corbett, Director, Commercialisation, AUT University

Tony Bacon, Consultant, Machine-to-Machine Communication

Indian Newslink Indian Business Awards 2017

Categories

Business Excellence in Retail Trade

Business Excellence in Customer Service

Business Excellence in Innovation

Business Excellence in Marketing

Best Small Business

Best Medium-Sized Business

Best Large Business

Best Employer of Choice

Business Excellence in International Business with India

Individual Categories

Best Financial Advisor (Mortgage) of the Year

Best Financial Advisor (Insurance) of the Year

Best Accountant of the Year

Best Young Entrepreneur of the Year

Best Businesswoman of the Year

Entrepreneurial Excellence

Supreme Business of the Year (All entries qualified for this category)

