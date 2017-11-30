Tons of gratitude over ten years of patronage

Venkat Raman
Sponsors and Judges of the Indian Newslink Indian Business Awards 2017 have hailed the Awards Night held at the SkyCity Convention Centre on Monday, November 27, 2017 as one of the most successful events that they have attended in recent years.
We were overwhelmed by similar accolades received from guests and entrants who attended the Awards Night.
The Management and Staff of Indian Newslink express their gratitude to Sponsors, Judges, entrants, guests and all the well-wishers for their patronage and encouragement extended throughout the year.
We were honoured by the involvement and support extended by our Sponsors, who represent a broad spectrum of businesses in the country. As we express a special word of gratitude to them, we look forward to their continued support in making our Awards more meaningful and useful.
Sponsors
BNZ Partners: Title Sponsor and Sponsor of the Supreme Business of the Year
BNZ Partners: Best Large Business
Oporto New Zealand: Business Excellence in Retail Trade
Mercury Printz: Business Excellence in Customer Service
Singapore Airlines: Business Excellence in Innovation
Service Foods: Business Excellence in Marketing
PIC Insurance Brokers: Best Small Business
2degrees Mobile Limited: Best Medium-Sized Business
Bayleys Real Estate Limited: Best Employer of Choice
Manukau Institute of Technology: Business Excellence in International Business with India
Kiwi Liquor Group of Companies: Best Financial Advisor (Mortgage) of the Year
AIA New Zealand: Best Financial Advisor (Insurance) of the Year
The Fund Master, Aims Global Education & Immigration Services Limited: Best Accountant of the Year
Relianz Travel: Best Young Entrepreneur of the Year
Alexandra Park: Best Businesswoman of the Year
Radio Tarana: Commemorative Award for Entrepreneurial Excellence
K K Group of Companies: General Sponsor
New Zealand Human Rights Commission: Support Sponsor
The Ranchhod Group: Support Sponsor
We are grateful to our panel of distinguished judges, who went through the arduous task of evaluating the entries in various categories, visiting some finalists and deciding on the winners.
Our Panel of Judges
Adrian Dixon: Principal Consultant
Chad Wilkie, Chair, The Executive Connection (Convenor)
Chip Dawson, Managing Director, International Business Management Ltd
Maria Taylor, Consultant
Mike Skilling, Consultant and Company Director
Nevil Gibson, Editor-At-Large, The National Business Review
Ray Knight, Director, Tree Knights Limited
Steve Corbett, Director, Commercialisation, AUT University
Tony Bacon, Consultant, Machine-to-Machine Communication
Indian Newslink Indian Business Awards 2017
Categories
Business Excellence in Retail Trade
Business Excellence in Customer Service
Business Excellence in Innovation
Business Excellence in Marketing
Best Small Business
Best Medium-Sized Business
Best Large Business
Best Employer of Choice
Business Excellence in International Business with India
Individual Categories
Best Financial Advisor (Mortgage) of the Year
Best Financial Advisor (Insurance) of the Year
Best Accountant of the Year
Best Young Entrepreneur of the Year
Best Businesswoman of the Year
Entrepreneurial Excellence
Supreme Business of the Year (All entries qualified for this category)
Photo :
Our Sponsors Stalls enliven the networking session:
- The Bayleys Stall
- The Fund Master & Aims Global Immigration and Education Services
- Oporto New Zealand
- PIC Insurance Brokers
A section of our guests at the main Awards Presentation Ceremony