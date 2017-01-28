Training exercise goes fatal

Sourced Content

Radio New Zealand

Queenstown, Saturday, January 28, 2017

The two skydivers who were airlifted to hospital after a crash landing near Queenstown were professionals on a training exercise.

The Police and the emergency services were called to the scene at Drift Bay at 815 am.

TV One Skydive Queenstown said that the incident happened at about 745 am during the final stages of a staff tandem training jump, as the pair tried to perform a low turn.

The two skydivers were transported to Lakes District Hospital before being airlifted to Dunedin Hospital with serious injuries for further treatment.

They are both in a stable condition.

TV One operations are closed while the Civil Aviation Authority investigates what happened, but the company expects to be open again tomorrow.

The company said that it was providing support to its two staff members as well as their families

