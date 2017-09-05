Twenty-four hours of Climathon event next month

Climathon invites Aucklanders to help shape city’s future

University of Auckland

September 5, 2017

The following is a press release from the University of Auckland calling everyone who wants to help make Auckland New Zealand’s most vibrant, sustainable city.

In October, the inaugural Auckland Climathon will give Aucklanders a chance to explore, innovate and influence the future of our city.

Powering growth

The question at hand: how can we power Auckland’s dynamic growth in a low carbon way that is affordable and accessible for every Aucklander?

Born in Europe two years ago, Climathon is a free, 24-hour global ‘ideas hack,’ a people-powered event focused on identifying, harnessing and unleashing strategies and innovations to solve climate-related issues. This year, 233 cities will participate in simultaneous Climathons around the world.

Free participation

Delivered by the University of Auckland’s Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship and powered by Vector, the Auckland Climathon is a free event open to everyone above 18 years of age in the community keen to create a new energy future for the city. Join as an individual and then work in teams to tackle Auckland’s energy challenges and propose solutions across sectors such as transport, infrastructure, housing and the environment.

Climathon embraces social, environmental and economic entrepreneurship across a vast range of sectors and disciplines – so whether you are a student or a scientist, an artist or an academic, a techie or a tradie, Climathon is your chance to work with design-led thinking methodologies and turn ideas into action.

Three Cities event

For the first time, three New Zealand cities – Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington – will each host Climathon events, taking on challenges specific to their own urban environs. Throughout their event, Climathoners in Auckland will be bolstered by live streams from global Climathons underway in six continents across 70 countries in cities such as Cairo, Brooklyn and Buenos Aires.

VC Stuart McCutcheon

University of Auckland Vice-Chancellor Professor Stuart McCutcheon said, “As a community of over 40,000, the University of Auckland takes seriously our responsibility to be good citizens locally, nationally and internationally. Auckland Climathon is a chance to not only support an important global event, but for our staff and students to add serious brainpower to solving some of Auckland’s most pressing issues.”

Vector Chief Simon MacKenzie

Vector Chief Executive Simon MacKenzie said that his company has a strong interest in tackling climate change. “The effects of climate change on energy systems, and on customer demand for clean technology, are at the heart of our vision to create a new energy future. We are delighted to be part of a worldwide, solutions-focused initiative that encourages innovation and collaboration to help ensure every Aucklander’s future is bright and sustainable.”

Wendy Kerr, Director of the University of Auckland’s Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship said she was confident that Climathon Auckland will be an amazing event that will give many people their first exposure to techniques such as design-led thinking.

Auckland Climathoners will be fed and watered throughout the 24-hour event, during which participants will also have the chance to go home for a sleep break. To join Auckland Climathon, register here

What: Auckland Climathon

When: October 27 to October 28 (24 hours non-stop)

Where: UnleashSpace, University of Auckland, 20 Symonds Street

Entry Free for all above 18 years of age

