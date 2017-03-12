Upsets, controversies dominate Border-Gavaskar Test

Apurv Shukla

Auckland, Sunday, March 12, 2017

The Border-Gavaskar Cricket Test series played between India and Australia always produces exciting cricket.

The current series being played in India is no different.

After India beat Australia by 75 runs to square the four-match series 1-1 after the second test in Bengaluru, it was Australian captain Steven Smith’s apparent attempt to misuse the Decision Review System (DRS) that made headlines all over the cricketing world.

It was on Day 4 in Australia’s tense chase of 187 runs for victory, that Smith was given LBW to fast bowler Umesh Yadav.

Tense moments

Australian captain briefly consulted with batting partner Peter Handscomb before looking up at the Australian dressing room, in an apparent attempt to seek assistance on whether a review would be worthwhile.

English umpire Nigel Long promptly intervened and sent Smith back to the pavilion. Indian captain Virat Kohli stoked the issue further in his post-match conference and accused Australia of doing the same thing twice before when they were on the field.

Complaint to ICC

Both Cricket Australia (CA) and the Board of Cricket Control of India (BCCI) took there complains to the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The BCCI wanted an investigation into their allegations that Australia sought dressing-room help on DRS reviews, and CA wanted action against Kohli who had made public allegations that Australia deliberately manipulated DRS conventions.

Better sense prevailed and both boards withdrew their protests.

This came apparently after the ICC had told the boards, that based on match footage it had insufficient grounds available to charge anyone.

Ranchi- New Venue

Moving forward-The third test match of the series begins on March 16 at India’s newest Test venue the JSCA stadium in Ranchi. Both team captains will be meeting match referee former West Indian captain Richie Richardson before the match to reaffirm their commitment to play the game in the true spirit of the gentleman’s sport. This comes months before the ICC introduces penalty cards in Cricket. These will enable umpires to send misbehaving players off the field or fined runs.

Team Changes

Australia suffered a blow before the third test with its premier strike bowler Mitchell Starc pulling out of the series due to a stress fracture.

This followed the news of all-rounder Mitchell Marsh being ruled out of the series due to a shoulder injury.

Australia has called in replacements in the form of New South Wales Pat Cummins and Victorian Marcus Stoinis.

India looks set to retain the winning combination from Bengaluru with four bowlers and six batsmen.

The series winds up in Dharmsala where the beautiful HPCA stadium in the foothills of the Himalayas will be the latest addition to the test playing venues in India.

Critics of the sport often accuse too much cricket for making the game monotonous and lacking passion.

The way this Border-Gavaskar series has panned out so far is sure to allay those fears.

Test Cricket is alive and makes for riveting viewing.

Most importantly it provides the sternest examination of a cricketer’s abilities.

Photo Caption:

Virat Kohli at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association in Ranchi

