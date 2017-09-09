Varnam extols Krishna’s tribute to Motherhood

Venkat Raman at Dorothy Winstone Centre

Auckland Girls Grammar School

Gaarunyaa Uthayakumaran presented ‘Varnam,’ the longest item in a Bharata Natyam Arangetram. Selvi chose the exploits of Lord Krishna for this centrepiece of the Programme. ‘Kanna Karmegha Vanna’ described the Avatar of Lord Vishnu in varying vicissitudes.

Tribute to Uncle

The first item after the interval was a highly emotional poem transformed into dance format. ‘Janmam Nirainthathu’ by Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu was dedicated to Selvi’s brother and Gaarunyya’s uncle Arun Thayaparan, who passed away about three years ago. He was a friendly person and a longtime friend of Indian Newslink.

Eulogising Tamil God

‘Arupadai Veedu Konda,’ a song written by Kannadasan and sung by Seerkazhi Govindarajan with music scored by K V Mahadevan for ‘Kandan Karunai’ a 1967 Tamil movie, was extended to suit the Bharata Natyam Arangetram. Gaarunyya displayed vivacity and poise throughout this number.

Following a Keerthanam in praise of Lord, Selvi chose to challenge her disciple and daughter with ‘Annaiyai Potri,’ a Tamil song in praise of

Lord Shiva, Gaarunyya presented a special number extolling the qualities of motherhood.

as narrated by Lord Krishna.

‘Annaiyai Potri’ encapsulated Lord Krishna’s recount of his mother’s love when he was a child. This item included a few fables that were famous in Tamil households.

Superb Items

Earlier, Gaarunyaa showed her prowess in Jateeswaram.’ This is an integral part of every Arangetram, engaging the artiste in intrinsic footwork in a combination of Jathi and Swara patterns. Unlike a Swarajathi which has sahityam, Jathiswaram is usually Tala centric and can contain solkattu usages instead of padams or words. Gaarunyya presented Jatheeswaram in Bhahudhari.

The concluding parts featuring the Patham and Thillana were equally well rendered.



Homage to Arun Thayaparan

Eulogising Tamil God Murugan



Narasimha Kauthuvam



Exhilarating Varnam



Patham in praise of Lord Shiva

Share this: Facebook

