Visitor brings teachings of ‘Hugging Mother’

Venkat Raman

A renowned disciple of Mata Amritanandmayi will be in New Zealand from July 3 to July 17, 2017, to spread Her divine teachings.

Bramachari Shraddhamrita will conduct discourses, Meditation, Puja and silent retreat during his stay in the country.

Thiru Subramaniyar Temple

Shraddhamrita has offered to conduct ‘Vilakku Pooja’ on Tuesday, July 4 and a Discourse and Bhajan on July 5, both events occurring from 7 pm to 9 pm at the Thiru Subramaniyar Aalayam located at 69 Tidal Road, Mangere.

The Programme

Shraddhamrita will conduct ‘Integrated Amrita Meditation’ on July 6 from 9 am to 1 pm at ‘Soul Centre of the Body and Mind,’ on Thursday, July 6 from 9 am to 1 pm at 18 Huia Road, Titirangi, Auckland July 9 from 530 pm to 830 pm at Assurity Consulting, 95 Customhouse Quay, Wellington; and on July 13 from 530 pm to 930 pm at 122 Wilsons Road, St Martins, Christchurch.

Discourse and Bhajans are on the agenda at Shri Ram Mandir and Hanuman Temple in Auckland, at St Georges Anglican Church, Tauranga and at different venues in Christchurch and Wellington.

The highlight of this tour is the ‘Silent Meditative Retreat’ to be held July 14 to 16, 2017 in Rotorua. This Retreat reinforces existing spiritual practices and provides the foundation for a lifetime of meditation practice. Connecting with this sacred and ancient wisdom within ourselves brings meaning to life.

‘Divine Amma

Mata Amritanandmayi, popularly known the world over as ‘Amma’ and the ‘Hugging Mother,’ is believed to represent purity of spirit. Her teachings have captured the minds and hearts of countless men, women and children of every ethnic and cultural vicissitude in every continent on earth.

Christened Sudhamani at birth (at Parayakadavu, a fishing village in the Quilon district of Kerala), she showed compassion and understanding from an early age.

She is known for her philanthropic work as well as her innate knowledge of almost everything that a human being could seek.

Centres advocating her teachings have been established in Australasia, Middle East, Africa, North and South America and Europe.

The Monk

Shraddhamrita received his initiation as ‘Brahamacharya’ in 1997, making him equivalent to a Monk in the Hindu religion. A graduate in Electrical and Electronic Engineering, he relinquished his career in the software industry to serve Amma. He is involved in coordinating scientific research and social welfare projects at the Amrita University, established in the name of Amma with campuses in Amritapuri, Cochin, Coimbatore, Bangalore and Mysore.

Share this: Facebook

