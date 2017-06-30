Voter registration is mandatory, easy fast

Supplied Content

Wellington, June 30, 2017

Voters who have not received an enrolment update pack in the mail need to act now to make sure they are enrolled and ready to vote in this year’s General Election.

3.15 million personalised enrolment packs have been sent to voters this week to check they are correctly enrolled.

“If you haven’t received an enrolment update pack it means you aren’t correctly enrolled or need to update your details,” Chief Electoral Officer Alicia Wright said.

“Every year thousands of voters are removed from the electoral roll because they’ve changed address but have not updated their details with us. Therefore, if you have moved house, you need to make sure that you are enrolled at the right address,” she added.

People can enrol or update their details at www.elections.org.nz, pick up an enrolment form at a PostShop, or request a form by calling 0800-367656 or texting their name and address to 3676.

Voters who are correctly enrolled by August 23 will be sent a personalised EasyVote card in September which will make voting quicker.

“Spread the word in your family and make sure everyone is enrolled so they can have their say this September,” says Ms Wright.

To be eligible to enrol, you must be 18 or over, be a New Zealand citizen or permanent resident, and have lived in New Zealand continuously for one year or more at some time in your life.

