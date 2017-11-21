Washington Sikhs honour community worker

Supplied Content

Washington, November 22, 2017

The Guru Gobind Singh Foundation presented the Guru Nanak Sewa (Service) Award 2017 to Reverend Mansfield ‘Kasey’ Kaseman of Montgomery County of Maryland.

The Award was presented at the Gurdwara of Guru Gobind Singh Foundation in the presence of over 450 Sikhs on November 20, 2017.

Reverend Kaseman, Interfaith Community Liaison of the County, has been actively engaged in interfaith work in the Washington DC area and particularly in the Montgomery County.

He has been a key contact for many faith communities to liaise with the local government. In addition, he has been active on the hate crimes issues and has provided the much-needed assistance and moral support to many minority communities particularly Muslim and Sikh communities in the area.

Supporting Jewish Community

He also helped in providing support to the Jewish community in the area when many Jewish schools received threats in the beginning of the year.

Inder Paul Singh Gadh, Chairman of the Guru Gobind Singh Foundation, in presenting the Award to Reverend Kaseman said, “We recognise you for your unswerving dedication and commitment to the highest ethical standards, interfaith movement and civil rights issues of minorities and Americans at large. We are particularly indebted to you for your resolute leadership in providing timely support in solidarity with the Sikhs.” Mr Gadh added, “He has been a great supporter of all communities and in bringing the message of interfaith to the entire County and State. He is truly a deserving person to receive an award in the name of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism.”

A great blessing

Rev Kaseman said, “It has been a blessing for me to be engaged with the Guru Gobind Singh Foundation. Your worship is soul-refreshing and I have much appreciated working with your members on issues ranging from bullying to healthcare and responding to acts of hate and violence. To be recognised for my leadership by those I look up to is humbling. I thank you for the deepened sense of solidarity and reassurance that we can count on one another in our journeys of life and faith.”

In the past, GGSF has honoured Joshua Starr, Superintendent, Board of Education, Thomas Manger, Montgomery County Police Chief, Interfaith Works CEO Shane Rock, and TV Anchor Greta Kreuz from WJLA.

Rani Kaur, Executive Director of GGSF, said, “Guru Nanak Sewa (Service) Award is given annually since 2013 at Guru Gobind Singh Foundation to an individual in recognition of their service and contribution not only towards the Sikh community but the local or national community at large.”

She added, “GGSF is actively involved in building partnerships with various communities and has been engaged in interfaith affairs since its inception in 1985. It also organises annual health fairs for the entire community, and has hosted blood drives for Red Cross for several years. These activities are in line with Guru Nanak’s vision of service and helping those in need. We felt that we must recognize others who are also fulfilling the similar objectives.”

Tireless worker

Reverend Kaseman has a record of building a beloved community in other parts of the country. The model he implemented for Theological Education in the Urban Setting was adopted by Harvard University, Boston University and Weston Divinity Schools. His engagement in the Civil Rights Movement included providing security for the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., establishing non-profit organizations such as the Blue Hill Christian Center in Roxbury, MA and helping to implement Racial Justice Now. These are just some of activities spearheaded by the Reverend.

*

Photo Caption:

GGSF Chairman Inder Paul Singh Gadh honoring Rev Kaseman along with GGSF board members

Share this: Facebook

