Sourced Content

Andrew Little

Wellington, February 1, 2017

Today’s confirmation of the General Election date of September 23, 2017 brings New Zealand one step closer to electing a new government that will give hope to all those left behind by National.

Bring it on – we are ready and raring to go so we can change the Government and build a better New Zealand.

We can’t wait to start campaigning on what Kiwis are worried about today.

We urgently need to fix the housing crisis to make first homes more affordable, help Kiwis get the health care they need and build the world class education system parents expect for their kids. We stand for safer communities and a stronger economy that better rewards all New Zealanders.

Only by changing the Government can we do that.

We are well prepared, our teams are in place, our plans are well advanced and we will be working hard to convince New Zealanders we can help give them a fair shot at the Kiwi Dream.

We have a large number of hugely talented new candidates already selected and more to come.

We will be going into the election with a fresh team with the experience and skills so we can build a New Zealand that will once again be the envy of the world.

Andrew Little is Leader of Labour Party.

*

Share this: Facebook

