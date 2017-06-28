Welcome Parade for America’s Cup heroes next week

Venue in Auckland Central to be announced

Auckland, June 28, 2017

Aucklanders will get the chance to welcome home the triumphant Emirates Team New Zealand at a parade next week.

The parade is confirmed to take place on Thursday, July 6, 2017, with a tentative start time of 1 pm.

Fans will be able to see members of Emirates Team New Zealand in the Parade, which will make its way along a road route in the central city.

Vantage Point

Emirates Team New Zealand will then take to the water for a sail past, giving viewers a unique vantage point from which to welcome the team home.

Details of the final parade route, start time and viewing points will be confirmed this week and communicated through a separate advisory.

Mayor Phil Goff said, “Aucklanders are very proud of what Emirates Team New Zealand have achieved in making the America’s Cup New Zealand’s cup once again. We are looking forward to welcoming them and the America’s Cup back to Auckland.

“Auckland Council welcomes its partnership with central government to welcome the team home and to give Aucklanders chance to show their support for the team and what they have achieved.

Weather no concern

While a mid-week parade will mean some Aucklanders won’t be able to attend, organisers have taken into account that team members have been away from home for an extended period and will want to return to their families as soon as possible.

The event will go ahead regardless of the weather conditions.

There will be road closures and bus diversions in place during the team’s journey – details will be confirmed.

People attending the Parade are advised to use public transport, to cycle or walk, as parking will be very limited.

They should plan their journey and travel early. If travelling into the city remember it is a business day, and the parade will be busy,

Info on road closures and diversions will be available via https://at.govt.nz/bus-train-ferry/events/ after the parade route has been announced.

Photo Caption:

The Winning Moment- Revenge and Redemption in Bermuda

(Picture Courtesy: Emirates Team New Zealand)

