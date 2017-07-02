Welcome Parade for America’s Cup heroes on July 6

Take public transport and be at Auckland CBD at 1230 pm

Auckland, July 2, 2017

Emirates Team New Zealand homecoming parade route confirmed – on land and sea

Aucklanders will get the chance to welcome home the triumphant Emirates Team New Zealand on Thursday, July 6, 2017, with a land and sea parade route confirmed to mark the team’s America’s Cup success.

The parade will commence at 1230 pm at the corner of Wakefield Street and Queen Street, travelling down Queen Street, turn right into Customs Street East, then turn left into Gore Street, then onto Quay Street to the Princes Wharf/Eastern Viaduct intersection.

From across the Sea

Emirates Team New Zealand will then take to the water from the Viaduct Basin for a sail past, giving viewers a unique vantage point from which to welcome the team home.

The sail past route is around the Viaduct Basin, past the Viaduct Events Centre to North Wharf, back to the New Zealand Maritime Museum and around Princes Wharf around Queens Wharf, and complete the parade.

The parade route and details of the event are available at www.aucklandnz.com/americascupparade.

This will be updated with further information in the lead up to the parade.

Mayor Phil Goff said, “We are looking forward to welcoming Emirates Team New Zealand and the America’s Cup back to Auckland. While Queen Street was originally ruled out as a parade route, city agencies have worked collaboratively to bring the parade down Auckland’s main street in the heart of the city, which is also synonymous with past America’s Cup successes.”

“Auckland Council welcomes its partnership with central government to welcome the team home and to give Aucklanders a chance to show their support for the team and what they have achieved,” Mr Goff said.

Notes on the Parade

While a mid-week parade will mean some Aucklanders won’t be able to attend, organisers have taken into account that team members have been away from home for an extended period and will want to return to their families as soon as possible, and the Test match being held in Auckland over the weekend.

Organisers originally investigated the sail past also travelling to Devonport, but were unable to include this in the route due to time constraints

The route is subject to change. www.aucklandnz.com/americascupparade will be updated with further information in the lead-up to the parade.

The central city will be very busy on the day of parade. People attending the parade are advised to use public transport, to cycle or walk, as parking will be very limited.

People should plan their journey and travel early, and spread out along the parade route. If travelling into the city remember it’s a business day.

There will be road closures and bus diversions in place during the team’s journey. Full details will be available via https://at.govt.nz/bus-train-ferry/events/

The Welcome Home Parade will be broadcast free to air on TVNZ 1 and TV3. It will also be streamed on Newshub and 1newsnow.

The Queens Wharf Auckland Fanzone for The British & Irish Lions will be open, and the big screens operating with coverage of the Welcome Home Parade.

