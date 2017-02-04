Willie Jackson joins the Labour Party

Andrew Little

Sunday, February 5, 2017

Renowned Mori broadcaster, Manukau Urban Mori Authority Chief Executive and respected political commentator Willie Jackson is joining the Labour Party to strengthen Labours Mori voice.

We are hugely excited to have such a high-quality candidate in Willie putting his hand up for Labour and for Mori.

Strong Voice

He has long been a strong voice for urban Mori and he will be a highly effective campaigner for the issues that matter to Mori.

Willie chose us because he recognises that Labour, particularly the Mori caucus, is doing a great job when it comes to championing the challenges and opportunities facing Mori.

He also has the strategic political and management experience that will add real value to Labour. As a result, I will be backing Willie to have a high list position and am confident he will be joining our ranks after this years election.

Labour is also confident that we will build on the success of the last election where our Mori MPs won six of the seven Mori seats.

Having a star performer like Mr Jackson, with mainstream and Mori appeal, helps pitch Labour as the only viable party for Mori seat voters.

Andrew Little is Leader of the Labour Party and Leader of the Opposition in Parliament.

Photo Caption: Willie Jackson

(Picture Courtesy: Claire Eastham-Farrelly/ Radio New Zealand

