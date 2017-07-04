Winners of International Photography Award announced

Supplied Content

Dubai, UAE, July 4, 2017

The Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA) has announced five winners for the June edition of the Instagram Photo Contest which centered on the Holy month of Ramadan.

HIPA received submissions under the hashtag #HIPAContest_Ramadan, through the official HIPA Instagram account @HIPAae. The winners are from Bangladesh, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and Yemen and will receive ‘HIPA Recognition Awards’ shortly.

Special Month

HIPA Secretary General Ali bin Thalith said, “The Holy month of Ramadan is a special time of year for people from all faiths and backgrounds. Not only do Muslims take part in fasting between sunrise and sunset but they also partake in extra acts of spiritual worship which many photographers documented through the lenses of their cameras. This colourful time of year was masterfully captured by the entrants in this month’s Instagram Photo Contest, which contained some brilliant photography. We congratulate all our winners and encourage photographers to take part in future editions of the contest in the coming months.”

Instagram Photo Contest winner, Sameera Ahmed Sulais @sameerasulais, whose photograph was taken in the Quran teaching school in India, said she was, “Drawn to the spiritual attachment the children of the school had with the holy book they were learning.”

Yemeni photographer Mansour Mohsen @mansour_mohsen took his winning photograph whilst performing the Umrah pilgrimage in the Holy City of Mecca where worshippers reached up to touch the Kaaba, Islam’s Holiest Site. Mohsen, who has won several other photo contests was “delighted to learn of his win,” and sees winning in such a prestigious online competition as a great boost for his budding photography career.

The Instagram Photo Contest for the month of July has been announced and will carry the theme ‘Macro Photography’. Submissions will be accepted through the Instagram hashtag #HIPAContest_Macro.

The Winners

Instagram @ Name Country Sameerasulais Sameera Ahmed Sulais Saudi Arabia mansour_mohsen Mansour Mohsen Yemen arief.photo Arief Adhari Indonesia kazi.mushfiq Kazi Mushfiq Hossain Bangladesh Rizalsavepicture Erpanizal Indonesia

About the HIPA Award

The Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA) is an internationally renowned photography competition. It was launched in 2011 by Shaikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

The Award enjoys a social and legal stature as a tool for promoting Dubai’s vision of artistic and cultural excellence. On a local level, the award hopes to develop and increase awareness of the art of photography amongst the local Emirati population.

For more information visit www.hipa.ae

Share this: Facebook

