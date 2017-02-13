Writers Festival promotes gender equality

Supplied Content

Auckland, Monday, February 13, 2017

Peter Wells

The second annual LGBTQI Writers Festival ‘Samesame But Different’ will be held on February 17 & 18, 2017 at the Auckland University of Technology.

As LGBTQI people, we have made astonishing gains in the past 30 years. Since marriage equality it seemed we were finally regular members of society. Yet, increasingly chill winds are blowing our way. The bombing in the Orlando LGBT nightclub in the United States was a shock. Since then we have had Brexit and Trump’s election unleashing intolerance against migrants, LGBT people and people of colour among many others.

Increasing tolerance

Samesame But Different is therefore an exercise in increasing tolerance and celebrating diversity. We are bringing LGBTQI voices from the periphery and making them the centre of cultural discussion for a week-end.

This year, we have expanded the festival to include writers from New Zealand and overseas. During the past 12 months, talented local LGBTQI writers have published for the first time, often to great critical acclaim, while writers abroad continue to give voice to the lives and concerns of queer people everywhere.

Programme Highlights

A conversation with Benjamin Law, best known in Australia as the author of the hilarious television series ‘Family Law,’ which looks at a Chinese-Australian family through the lens of a theatre-struck gay son with a totally inappropriate mum.

Shortland Street Producer Maxine Fleming, trans-actor Tash Keddy, storyliner and one-time Shortie Street star Harry Dickinson, plus trans scriptwriter Cole Meyers share their journey with actor and casting director Andrea Kelland.

Ngahuia Te Awekotuku: Manu Ngangahu (female warrior) Ngahuia Te Awekotuku’s openness about being lesbian in the early 1970s was a catalyst for the gay liberation movement in Aotearoa New Zealand. Hear her in conversation with Aorewa McLeod.

Peter Wells is a celebrated Gay Writer and the Festival is his brainchild.

