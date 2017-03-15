Wrong policies slow down economic growth

Grant Robertson

Wellington, March 16, 2017

National’s failure to manage the economy for the long run has been exposed by the latest GDP figures which show the rate of growth halving in one quarter.

GDP grew by only 0.4% in the December quarter, down from 0.8% in the previous quarter which should worry a Government that boasts all is rosy.

The slow-down was widespread, being driven by falls in agriculture and manufacturing output. This lead to a four per cent fall in exports for the quarter.

Worrying trend

More worryingly, real GDP per capita fell 0.2% from the September quarter showing that Kiwis are working harder and harder for less. A slump in productivity of this nature exposes National’s failure to build a resilient and adaptable economy.

What this shows is that population growth, rather than improving productivity, is propping up the New Zealand economy.

There were falls in eight of the 15 sectors of the economy measured by Statistics New Zealand – so much for Bill English’s rock star economy.

Labour gears up

New Zealand deserves better. After nine years, National has no plan, and is relying on continuing growth in tourism, construction and immigration.

Only a Labour-led government will deliver real and sustainable economic growth, with a long-term plan for shared prosperity for all New Zealanders.

Grant Robertson is an elected Member of Parliament from Wellington Central and Labour Party’s Finance Spokesman.

