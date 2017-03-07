Young Farmers receive financial support

Nikki Kaye

Wellington, March 8, 2017

TeenAg, an agriculture sector youth programme run by New Zealand Young Farmers, will receive $146,000 of support under a new partnership announced today.

This is about supporting more young people to develop skills such as leadership and learn about potential career opportunities in the primary sector, which is such a vital part of our economy.

TeenAg aims to promote a positive picture of agriculture and raise awareness of agricultural careers from an early age.

The funding announced today will support around 500 more young people to participate in the programme.”

TeenAg consists of two core elements: 1. TeenAg Clubs, which provide a context to learn about agriculture and develop leadership and broader life skills 2.TeenAg Competitions, which extend and challenge competitors outside of their comfort zones to build character and leadership skills.

Partnership Fund

It is great to support TeenAg to extend its reach, including into urban centres, and provide additional youth development opportunities for more young New Zealanders in such a pivotal sector as agriculture.

This investment is being made under the Partnership Fund, which sees the government co-invest with business, philanthropic, iwi and other partners to grow youth development opportunities.

The government is contributing $50,000 towards the programme, alongside $96,000 cash and in-kind support from partners including Red Meat Profit Partnership, DairyNZ, Lincoln University and Southfuels & Northfuels.

More than $2 million of partnerships for a range of youth development opportunities have been announced so far in 2017, which shows the partnership model is delivering great results.

Nikki Kaye is Minister of Youth in New Zealand

