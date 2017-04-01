Art burglary in Parnell, Auckland

Sourced Content

Auckland, April 1, 2017

At 4 am this morning, the Auckland Police attended a ‘ram-raid-style’ burglary at the International Art Centre in Parnell.

Two valuable paintings were stolen in the burglary.

They were both painted by Gottfried Lindauer in 1884 and are known as ‘Chieftainess Ngatai – Raure’ and “Chief Ngatai-Raure.’

As yet, the Police do not have an estimated value for these paintings.

Stolen vehicle recovered

Police have recovered the stolen vehicle used in the ram raid but are looking for a further vehicle that was seen leaving the scene.

Police are seeking any information relating to the theft of these two paintings and would like to hear from anybody that was in the Parnell area between 330 am and 4 am this morning or anyone who may have information about the current whereabouts of these paintings.

Please contact the Auckland Police on (09) 3026832, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800-555111.

*

Share this: Facebook

