ATC services widen the horizon for Pacific relations

Simon Bridges

Wellington, June 28, 2017

Airways New Zealand will continue to deliver air traffic control services to Niue, Samoa, the Cook Islands, and the Kingdom of Tonga after the contract was re-signed in Christchurch today.

The Pacific Upper Airspace agreement that we have with these four countries is a significant part of Airways New Zealand’s involvement with the Pacific region.

Airways also provides all New Zealand’s air navigation services.

Airways is globally renowned and respected for leading innovation and development in the aviation sector, and has provided air traffic control services under the Upper Airspace agreement for the past fifteen years.

This renewal – for a further five years – continues to strengthen New Zealand’s relationship with these Pacific nations.

Significant for travellers

This agreement is also significant for the many thousands of travellers who head to Pacific holiday destinations each year, and for our vibrant and growing Pacifica community in New Zealand.

The agreement will continue to provide the same high level of safety across the Pacific as we have in New Zealand’s airspace. There are around 11,500 flights per year in our region, and this is only set to increase. Air traffic in the Asia-Pacific region is set to grow to around half of the world’s air travel within 20 years, and hence having a high level of safety in place is key.

This agreement complements the work of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) in the Pacific region, and in particular the recent Pacific Aeronautical Charting and Procedures (PACP) programme.

The programme is implementing satellite-based approach procedures at 38 aerodromes across the Pacific to improve the ability of aircraft to land safely, especially in poor weather.

About Airways

Airways is a world-leading commercial Air Navigation Service Provider (ANSP), and operates in New Zealand as a State-Owned Enterprise.

The organisation looks after key aviation infrastructure around New Zealand and manages the more than one million traffic movements per year into and around New Zealand’s 30 million square kilometres of airspace.

Airways provides air traffic control and engineering training, and has delivered air traffic management, revenue management solutions, navigation services and consultancy in more than 65 countries.

